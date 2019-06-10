× WIU Alumni Council calls for university president to resign by June 30

MACOMB, Illinois– The Western Illinois University Alumni Council is now calling for University President Dr. Jack Thomas to resign from his position by June 30, 2019.

In a resolution made public on Monday, June 10, 2019, the council highlights reasons why they are calling for President Thomas to resign, saying the university has been “severely impacted in recent years by declining enrollment, funding shortfalls, arduous negotiations with collective bargaining units, and the departure of several senior leaders.” They go on to say actions have been too slow and indecisive in addressing issues and that stakeholders have publicly feuded to the detriment of public relations and internal morale.

Click here to read the resolution from the council president

The Council wants President Thomas to resign by June 30, and if he doesn’t, they want the Board of Trustees to terminate his contract.

Going forward, the council wants streamlined academic offerings and investment in programs. They want to allocate resources as needed by reducing investment in programs with low enrollment, and they want investment in recruitment and marketing.

The resolution passed with a 15-2 vote. It’s signed by Alumni Council President John Sanders.