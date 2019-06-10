× Two juveniles hurt in Davenport shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 800 block of Pershing Avenue.

It happened at approximately 10:07 p.m. Monday, June 10.

According to police, two juveniles arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Officers searched the area.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip through the “CityConnect Davenport, IA” mobile app.