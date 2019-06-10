Stellar temps all week, but not without some rain chances

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Be sure to turn off the air conditioners and open up the windows. This is about as good as it gets for the latter part of Spring. Temperatures will top out in the 70-80 degree range with low humidity levels.

Two cold fronts are sweeping through. The first occurred Sunday night with the next one coming through Tuesday night.

That will keep temperatures in check, but also keep the mugginess out of the air.



Temps will be warmest on Tuesday in advance of a cold front with highs nearing the 80 degree mark. Some showers and thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday evening, lasting through part of the day on Wednesday.

There will be a few showers and storms possible Saturday, possibly lasting into Sunday morning.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen