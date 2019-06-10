× Refreshing days on track for the week… Next round of showers in sight

Its been a great start to the work week with plenty of sunshine, low humidity and temperatures in the 70s across the area. We’ll translate that into a clear and pleasantly cool night with overnight lows around the low to mid 50s.

Sunshine and near 80 degree temperatures will highlight our Tuesday before a disturbance from the west brings in clouds later that day. These clouds will also carry some showers, possibly a thunderstorm that night into Wednesday with the coverage being more scattered. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 60s on Wednesday before drying out and returning into the 70s heading into the weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

