Poll: Do you support the Illinois gas tax hike?

A massive capital construction plan approved by Illinois lawmakers includes $1 billion for road work along Interstate 80, and hundreds of millions of dollars to boost rail and bus services.

The projects include work on I-80 and rail work for Amtrak passenger services. Funding will also be provided to the Regional Transportation Authority fro rail and bus agencies.

The money for these projects will come from drivers purchasing gasoline. The 19-cent per gallon gas tax will be doubled to 38 cents.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)