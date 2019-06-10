Munchie Mondays: Mega Stuff Oreo O’s and Drumstick cereals

Posted 7:03 am, June 10, 2019, by , Updated at 07:05AM, June 10, 2019

MOLINE, Illinois -- News 8's Jonathan Ketz, Angie Sharp and Eric Sorensen tried a couple sugary cereals on Monday, June 10.

This comes as lots of new sweet cereals are starting to hit stores this year.

Monday, they tasted "Mega Stuff Oreo O's" and two flavors of "Nestle Drumstick" ice cream cereals, classic vanilla and mint chocolate.

The Mega Stuff Oreo O's have chocolate Oreo O's as the cereal, paired with marshmallows. Meanwhile, the Drumstick cereals have cereal cone pieces, chocolate puffs and vanilla and mint flavored puffs. Click the video above to see if we liked them!

Post Consumer Brands makes the Mega Stuff Oreo O's, while General Mills makes the Drumstick cereals.

If you would like to try out any of these cereals, you will have to make a trip to your nearest Walmart. All of the cereals are exclusive there.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.