Milltown Coffee re-opens in Moline

MOLINE, Illinois – Customers were invited back into Milltown Coffee in Moline on June 10.

The coffee shop is re-open after being forced to close last week.

The business has had to close three times since March because of Mississippi River flooding.

The owner says sales are down an extreme amount compared to last year, but customers say they’re just happy to see employee’s back behind the coffee shop’s counter.

“I feel so sad for all of the businesses that have had to shut down, or be closed for a couple months because of flooding,” said Kim Pauli, a customer. “So, I am glad they are back open for business and I was happy to see some people in there today.”

Water is still deep on River Drive. To access Milltown’s parking lot, you’ll need to use the alley behind the coffee shop, near the railroad tracks.