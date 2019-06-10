× Mark Twain Elementary School is now one step closer to being demolished

BETTENDORF, Iowa – A crew of about 75 people spent their day clearing furniture out of the old Mark Twain Elementary School building on June 10.

The building is set to be demolished at the beginning of July to make room for the new Mark Twain Elementary School.

That school will be the new home to students from the old Mark Twain Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Bettendorf.

District leaders say the new building is still on track to be open by this upcoming winter.

“It’s great. It will be nice to be able to move forward and it will be a lot different once the old building comes down and they can start working on the site and the new building,” said Superintendent Michael Raso.

In the meantime, students will attend classes at either Thomas Jefferson Elementary School or Ross College.

The furniture that is being hauled out of the old building will be used at those temporary school buildings for the time being.

Before the old school is demolished, police and fire crews will use the building for training purposes.