Gunfire reported in two Burlington neighborhoods early Saturday morning

BURLINGTON, Iowa -- Gunfire rang out in the middle of the night in two Burlington neighborhoods on Saturday, June 10.

The Burlington Police Department said they got the calls about people hearing gunshots around 4:45 a.m. and 4:55 a.m., according to a report by KBUR. The first call came from the 300 block of South Marshall. The second came from the 2800 block of Flint Hills Drive. Those neighborhoods are about a mile-and-a-half apart.

Police said they did find evidence that bullets had been fired. There was no word on if the shootings were related.

There were no reported injuries.