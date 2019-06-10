× Disaster proclamation extended to Muscatine County

DES MOINES- Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation June 10 for three counties in response to severe weather beginning May 17 and continuing.

The governor’s proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of this severe weather and activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program, for Mills, Muscatine, and Washington counties.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $41,560 for a family of three. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food and temporary housing expenses. Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery. The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim. This proclamation makes only damage sustained beginning May 17 eligible for the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program.