Camp gives children with disabilities a chance to learn how to ride a bicycle

EAST MOLINE, Illinois -- Kids at The Children's Therapy Center of The Quad Cities are kicking up their bike kick stands and climbing on the seats. It's for a special bike camp geared toward kids who couldn't physically ride a bike before.

"That feeling of the wind in your face and that freedom that goes along with it," Chris Vanspeybroeck with The Children's Therapy Center said. "With some of these kids, their disabilities mean they may never get a driver's license. Riding a bike may be their only freedom in life."

There are 30 kids in the camp. All different ages and of different abilities, organizers say by the end of the week 70% of participants can ride the bike independently.

The Children's Therapy Center of The Quad Cities is hosting it's sixth annual "I-can shine bike camp" week. The program helps teach children and adults with disabilities to ride a specially adapted bicycle. The kids begin learning in increments with volunteers holding them on both sides.

"Within 5 days you see a transformation," Vanspeybroeck said. "Within that child and you see confidence grow and happiness. It's just a fantastic thing to be a part of."

Now in the beginning of the week, the kids start with a bicycle that has a different back wheel. It traditionally makes it easier for the kids to balance. As they progress, the bike wheels change to a more traditional wheel.

The first session for the camp starts at 8:30 this morning, and will run through Friday afternoon.