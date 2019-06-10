Beto O’ Rourke holds town hall in Clinton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Iowa- Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke says tariffs are hurting farmers that are already struggling with flooding.

The former Texas congressman held a town hall in Clinton June 10 at the Gateway Area Community Center.

He says farmers are paying the price of ongoing trade disputes. He called it crippling to those who have lost crops to flooding or who haven't been able to plant at all.

O'Rourke also talked about climate change blaming it in part for the major flooding on the Mississippi and Missouri rivers.