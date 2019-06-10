4.0-magnitude earthquake was reported 20 miles outside Cleveland

Did you feel that rumble this morning Cleveland? Well if you missed it, we caught this morning's earthquake on multiple #OHGO cameras. Check it out! #Clevelandreallyrocks pic.twitter.com/UjV60VlvpP — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) June 10, 2019

(CNN) — A preliminary magnitude-4.0 earthquake was reported Monday about 20 miles northeast of Cleveland, in or around Lake Erie, the US Geological Survey said.

The earthquake, measuring 3.1 miles in depth, was reported just before 11 a.m. local time north-northwest of the city of Eastlake.

Damage from a 4.0-magnitude earthquake, if any, would be minimal during the day — felt indoors by many and outdoors by few, US Geological Survey officials said.