Two people killed in house explosion in rural Knox County

RAPATEE, Illinois — Two people were killed Sunday morning in a house explosion at Illinois 97 and North Street in Rapatee in rural Knox County.

A Fulton County Emergency Management statement said that it happened at about 11:30 a.m. Fairview Fire Department responded to scene to find scattered debris in the roadway, power lines and nearby homes.

Emergency responders have closed the section of Illinois 97 and ask that people avoid the area and seek alternative routes, as it is likely the road will remain closed until Monday morning.

Fairview Fire called for mutual aid from surrounding Maquon Fire, Farmington Fire and London Mills Fire Departments, which began to conduct search and rescue operations and extinguish the fire. Fulton County Emergency

Management said the home was supplied by a propane tank in the yard and that there are no natural gas lines in the area.

AMEREN Crews are on scene working to restore power to area homes, but a restore time is unavailable until the State Fire Marshall clears the scene and crews can repair the damaged lines.

