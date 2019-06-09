The Score Sunday – Assumption Soccer, Chasson Randle, FCA Camps, FCA Louisa Muscatine Softball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Assumption Soccer wins their fourth straight Class 1A State Championship. The Lady Knights talk about what they liked and and will miss the most about this year on the pitch.

Chasson Randle talks about his year in the NBA with the Washington Wizards and what this off season will be like for him.

FCA has several camps and opportunities for those young athletes and believers to get involved.

FCA Story of the week features the Louisa-Muscatine Softball team after winning the State championship last year. What is this mindset this season?

