Assumption Girls Soccer wins their 4th straight Class 1A State Soccer Championship beating North Polk 1-nil. It was also their 10 title in school history.

On day 2 of Chasson Randle's Dream Big Camp, they held the 50-40 shootout. Former Rock Island players and friends of Chasson showed up for the tournament. It's all about giving back to the community in more ways than one.