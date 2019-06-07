× Where you can find doughnut deals around the QC on National Doughnut Day

June 7, 2019 is National Doughnut Day! The first National Doughnut Day was celebrated in 1938 in Chicago.

On that day, the Salvation Army served doughnuts to soldiers and continued that tradition ever since. The organization is partnering with several companies and holding events across the country.

Popular Hurts Donuts Co. is donating 10% of its Doughnut Day profits to the Special Operations Warrior Foundation.

So as you navigate the doughnut scene, here are some place you can steal a sweet deal:

Dunkin’ Donuts — You can get a free donut with any beverage purchase.

Entenmann’s: Through June 14th the company is asking fans to create their dream doughnut as part of its Fan Flavor Challenge. The winner could get $5,000 and one year’s supply of doughnuts.

Hardee’s — The fast food chain is offering free Fruit Loops Mini Donuts Friday through Sunday with the purchase of any regularly-priced menu item. Here’s the coupon from Offers.com.

HyVee — The Hy-Vee on Avenue of the Cities in Moline posted a status on their Facebook page saying “drive up donuts starts now!”

Walmart — Walmart in Moline on John Deere Road confirmed they planned to give out free donuts while supplies last starting at 8 a.m.