Timing weekend rain and a major cool down next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are in for a great Summery weather weekend! If you're heading out, be sure to apply the sunscreen. Over the next month, we've got the strongest sun rays of the year. That goes for the kiddos as well!

We're back into the middle 80s on Saturday with plenty of sunshine before clouds increase later in the day. Scattered rain will be moving into the area on Sunday, but nothing looks terribly heavy. This is an offshoot from a major low pressure system that will put down more than six inches of rain in the Southeastern U.S. On average, we'll see about a half inch of rain which will not be enough to cause more rises on area rivers. Look for a cooler high on Sunday with some rain around and highs in the middle to upper 70s. We may only see highs in the lower to middle 70s next week...making for a cool snap.

Please keep in mind that the rivers remain at flood stage and are very dangerous. Last Sunday, kayakers almost lost their lives due to flooding. First responders were also put in jeopardy in the rescue.

Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen