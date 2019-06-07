Studio 8 features QC alternative band, ‘Subatlantic’

Who we are: Subatlantic

What our music is: Alternative

What sets our music apart from the rest: “Subatlantic has spent many hours at practice over the years working on making original music that goes from sonorous and orchestral to danceable alternative pop. We work on creating interesting textures of sounds and dynamics that help tell the stories with the lyrics that we write. We work on vocal harmonies and arrangements — sometimes it takes months to figure out the right instrumentation and arrangements for our songs — and we hope all that work and attention to detail shows in our live shows. Also, the album cover is very much a reference to the fact that we are a Quad Cities band. It is a photo of rowers launching their boats down on the Mississippi with the Arsenal Island in the background.”

Subatlantic has been playing in the area for about a decade. On Sunday, June 16 they will have a record release party for all-ages. The event is free and will be held at Rozz-Tox from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.. Click here for event information.

Check out more of Subatlantic’s music on Bandcamp – click here.

Like and follow Subatlantic on Facebook – click here