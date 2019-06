Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois- Runners are picking up their packets for the June 8 Race For The Cure in Moline.

The race kicks off Saturday morning at 8 a.m.

As of this Friday morning, more than 3,200 people had signed up to help raise awareness and money for breast cancer research.

This is Race For The Cure'S 30th anniversary. Officials say it's helped raise more than 6,000,000,00