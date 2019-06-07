× NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Celebrating Summer by Becoming Sidewalk Artists

We all remember those long, hot days of summer when you would spend endless hours outside playing with your friends. Those days usually included some sidewalk chalk, right?

For Nailed It Or Failed It on Friday, June 7th, we are doing something a little different with sidewalk chalk. We’re going to try to make sidewalk foam paint. I found this idea on Pinterest on a blog called The Tip Toe Fairy, whose slogan is “Let’s Make Something Fun.” Perfect!

All you need for this craft is flour, washable glue, foam shaving cream, food coloring, some plastic bags, scissors, and plastic squirt bottles. To see how we put all those items together and if we NAILED IT or FAILED IT, tune in for Good Morning Quad Cities around 6:45am!

AND – if you want to see some real chalk artists – make plans to attend the 3rd Annual Chalk Art Fest on Saturday, June 8th and Sunday, June 9th in Downtown Bettendorf! Click here for all the information.