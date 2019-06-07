× Missouri police chief who helped save baby in pond resigns amid investigation

KANSAS CITY, MO (KSHB) — The Greenwood police chief hailed as a hero for his part in saving a baby who was left in a pond by a distraught father resigned after allegations he assaulted the baby’s father.

Greg Hallgrimson and the city reached an agreement for the chief to resign effective May 29, according to a statement on the city’s website.

Hallgrimson and another officer raced to a pond near the police station on Dec. 17, 2018, attempting to save a 6-month-old baby placed in an icy pond by its father.

Cpl. Tom Calhoun charged into the water and grabbed the baby, which had mud in its eyes, grass and water in her mouth and was barely moving, according to the document.

Calhoun performed CPR and Hallgrimson took off his uniform shirt and placed it around the baby to keep it warm.

The baby’s father, Jonathon Zicarelli, later told police he was having bad thoughts and planned to kill his baby for more than a day, a court document states.

Zicarelli’s attorney, Susan Dill, said Zicarelli was in a chair at the station with his hands handcuffed behind his back when Hallgrimson allegedly grabbed Zicarelli’s neck and threw him over.

Dill said Hallgrimson punched Zicarelli in the head and face before being pulled away by another officer.

The investigation continues into that incident.

Zicarelli is charged in Jackson County District Court with abuse or neglect of a child and domestic abuse. His trial is set to begin Dec. 9.