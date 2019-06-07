× Low shower chance come Sunday… Quite refreshing heading into next week… trending dry, too

Great way to end the work week with plenty of sunshine and a bit more tolerable on the level of humidity outside, too. Highs will once again make their way back into the 80s come later this afternoon.

Tonight will be clear night with overnight lows around 59.

We’ll make our way back into the 80s on Saturday with plenty of sunshine followed by some broken cloudiness developing that night into Sunday from the southeast. These clouds will still bring a few rain showers by Sunday, though the coverage looks scattered and the intensity remains light. We’ll trim our temperatures just a little bit with the mercury approaching 80.

Temperatures next week are still on track to be quite delightful with highs in the 70s. Whats even better is I only see a couple of shower chances with the next arriving Wednesday followed by a few showers on track for next Saturday.

Have a great weekend everyone!!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

