Health inspector gives stamp of approval before business re-opens after flooding

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Bootleg Hill Honey Meads in now open again after flooding caused the downtown business to close for more than a month.

"It took a lot of effort by a lot of people to get the water out," said owner Rick Harris.

The only way for the owner to get to his business after the temporary flood protection failed on April 30 was by boat.

Since then, his staff has been working hard to get the business back into shape.

Before a business that serves food or beverage is allowed to re-open after flooding in Iowa, it must pass an inspection to ensure all of the standards set by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals are being upheld.

Health specialists from the Scott County Health Department will inspect the businesses in Davenport and give the "ok" for bars and restaurants to re-open.

"I`m just looking for signs of pest. Making sure that the lines that were exposed to flood water are sealed and that they have been replaced, which they have. I am looking at the glassware to make sure they have been cleaned and sanitized," said Sheri Saskowski, who served as the health inspector at Bootleg Hill Honey Meads on June 7.

"We do health inspections to make sure that all food and beverage that is sold to the public is wholesome and in good condition," said Saskowski.

The inspection only took minutes, but the eyes of the inspector checked every nook and carny of the area that was once under water.

Bootleg Hill Honey Meads passed Saskowski's inspection. The business also had to get the stamp of approval from the Davenport Fire Department, who preformed a separate inspection.

Bootleg Hill Honey Meads is now open to the public at 321 E 2nd St, Davenport, IA 52801.