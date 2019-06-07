Flood Fest brings musicians together with business owners to raise money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- At least two hundred people packed the Rivercenter in downtown Davenport Friday, June 7 for a night of music and fundraising. Proceeds from Flood Fest went to a non-profit to help flooded businesses.

"I think this is super fun and downtown needs a party because downtown's been struggling," says Mary Talbert, owner of Crafted QC.

She says her business was closed for a week after the floodwall was breached in late April. She says she was lucky compared to many that have yet to reopen.

"Business has been slow. I know my neighbor businesses have been slow as well," Talbert says.

But now those businesses are getting an extra boost. The money from ticket sales and donations are going to Grow Quad Cities- Iowa Fund. The new non-profit will then take applications from businesses to disburse the donations.

One thing businesses say will help the most is people shopping downtown.

"People are a little afraid right now downtown because they're not really sure, and there's less foot traffic right now, and it's affecting all of the businesses," says Danyelle Pinkerton, a volunteer for Star Dog Gallery.

But Pinkerton and Talbert say the support has blown them away.

"To see the community come together and just support each other, I think it's fantastic, and it makes me love the place I live even more," Pinkerton says.

Grow Quad Cities is still accepting donations for flood relief. The Downtown Davenport Partnership, The RiverCenter, Moeller Nights, the River Music Experience and Rexroat Sound RS organized Flood Fest.

