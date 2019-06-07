Davenport officials say you can blame the flood for potholes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT-- City workers in Davenport have been so busy with flooding, they're behind on another season project, filling potholes.

In this Davenport neighborhood, there's always work to be done. But while Kim Clay cares for his lawn, he can't help but keep his eyes on the road. He says his street is deteriorating.

"On a daily basis, the rocks fly off the street, into the yards. They could hurt somebody," says Clay. "And they`re not small rocks. Some of them are big boulders that are popping out."

But it's not just his neighborhood. Potholes are bad everywhere.

"They`ve done what they can do. But with the flooding, they can`t possibly keep up with all the flooding in the city," says Clay.

Now crews are trying to catch up.

"I would say we were down to just a couple dozen requests somewhere around the April to May time frame. And then when we have the second round of flooding hit, it kind of became backlogged again," says Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason.

Flooding on the Mississippi has put these crews behind schedule, some even working more than 500 hours in overtime in the last six months.

But for Clay, there's always work to be done.

"They need simply to resurface the streets to finish the streets so that it doesn`t create the mess it`s got right now," says Clay. "It`s way overdue for fixing, not patching."

If you see a pothole that needs to be filled, you can call Davenport Public works or submit a tip online.