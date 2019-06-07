Common Millennial Stereotypes: Fact or Fiction?

Why it’s wrong

(24.1%) of the millennials, surveyed said a job opportunity was the number one reason they moved recently.

These numbers are higher than the number of millennials who listed reasons like education (16.1%), relationships (14.1%), and family ties (18.5%) as their primary motivators. An additional 19.2% said that a job opportunity was one of their secondary reasons.

Roughly 43% of the millennials that move do so for better job prospects.

An article from Rent.com suggests that millennials might actually be more focused on their careers than previous generations were at the same age.

Myth #2: Millennials are killing the moving industry

“It seems that every time a company gets put on life support, someone points their finger at a millennial who just happened to be riding by on a hoverboard while munching on avocado toast. Somewhere, there is an imaginary graveyard that is jam-packed with every industry that millennials have “murdered.”-move.org