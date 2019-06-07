Common Millennial Stereotypes: Fact or Fiction?
Millennials always seem to get a bad rap, and they constantly get blamed for “killing everything from Canadian tourism to handshakes“. Let’s separate the fact from the fiction with data courtesy of move.org.
How they did it:
“We sent our survey to 500 American adults between the ages of 18 and 34. We asked nineteen questions about whether participants had moved, where they had lived, their reasons for moving, details about their moves, and their future moving plans.”-Move.org
Find 3 common myths and the truth behind them below:
Myth #1: Millennials aren’t career-minded
“The lazy millennial stereotype gets thrown around a lot on talk shows, in public speeches, and among online forums. Those who perpetuate this myth claim that millennials are unwilling to make sacrifices and contribute enough good, old-fashioned elbow grease to succeed. Essentially, they believe millennials aren’t career-minded enough to compete in today’s economy.”
Why it’s wrong
(24.1%) of the millennials, surveyed said a job opportunity was the number one reason they moved recently.
These numbers are higher than the number of millennials who listed reasons like education (16.1%), relationships (14.1%), and family ties (18.5%) as their primary motivators. An additional 19.2% said that a job opportunity was one of their secondary reasons.
Roughly 43% of the millennials that move do so for better job prospects.
An article from Rent.com suggests that millennials might actually be more focused on their careers than previous generations were at the same age.
Myth #2: Millennials are killing the moving industry
“It seems that every time a company gets put on life support, someone points their finger at a millennial who just happened to be riding by on a hoverboard while munching on avocado toast. Somewhere, there is an imaginary graveyard that is jam-packed with every industry that millennials have “murdered.”-move.org
Why it’s wrong
There are two underlying assumptions keeping this myth afloat. The first is that millennials are moving less than previous generations did at their age. This is actually true. However, according to a recent Forbes article, Americans are moving less across the board—and people under 35 are still the biggest group of movers.
Of the millennials surveyed, 20.7% have used a professional moving company.
American Moving and Storage Association (AMSA) data shows that the national average is only about 21%.3 AMSA based its numbers on the 2007 census, so most of today’s young adults weren’t even included in that average.
Myth #3: Millennials are too rash and emotional
The lazy millennial stereotype often shares the spotlight with the emotional millennial stereotype. If you watch any TV at all, you see hosts and pundits characterizing millennials as irrational cry babies and hopeless romantics.
This stereotype might just be a holdover from when the majority of millennials were teenagers. They had an emo phase. Who doesn’t at fifteen?
Whatever the reason is for this stereotype’s longevity, our research shows that it might not hold any water.
Why it’s wrong
“Only 14.5% of the millennials surveyed listed their significant other as the primary reason for their move. Even if you include those who considered their significant other as a secondary factor, the total percentage is still below 25%. This puts love much lower on millennial priority lists than distinctly pragmatic motivators like job opportunities and education.”-move.org
To be clear, we’re not saying that moving for your significant other is in and of itself an irrational decision. In fact, there are plenty of practical reasons to do so. F
The numbers don’t seem to indicate an overly-romantic generation ruled by its emotions.