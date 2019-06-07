× ‘Catfish guy’ tased during incident with police; charged with assault on an officer

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The man known around the Quad Cities as “Catfish Guy” was tased during an incident with police.

Police were called to Zion Lutheran Church on Marquette Street after getting a report that someone in tan clothing was “creating a disturbance,” according to an affidavit from the Davenport Police Department. An officer arrived around 6:45 p.m. Thursday, June 6 and asked the person, identified as Peter Dwain Robinson, to come over. He refused.

Other officers arrived and Robinson was told to put his hands behind his back.

“The defendant refused to do so and the officers had to take physical custody of the defendant to effect the arrest,” read the statement. One officer sustained cuts to three knuckles as a result of the defendant’s resistance to being taken into custody.

An officer then tried to grab Robinson’s left wrist, said the affidavit. That’s when police say Robinson “attempted to strike one of the officers in the face with a closed right fist.”

Police said they tased Robinson, which stopped the assault. As Robinson was being helped back up to his feet, police said he kicked an officer in his left knee.

The Scott County Jail’s inmate listing shows that Robinson was booked into the jail around 7:20 p.m. He was charged with two counts of assault on a police officer and interference with official acts. He was held on $4,000 bond.

Back in March of 2019, Robinson garnered local fame for taking a catfish out of the Mississippi River, saying “I reached in and noodled it.” He then walked through downtown Davenport, fish in hand, as he headed to a friend’s house.

That simple stroll became his walk of fame.

“It turned into I’m going to get it filleted and then it turned into multiple photo ops,” Robinson said to WQAD in a previous interview.

He was later charged for illegally noodling a Mississippi River catfish.