Bud's Skyline officially opens after flooding delays

DAVENPORT, Iowa– After two months of delays due to flooding, Bud’s Skyline’s Audie Canfield says her restaurant is now open.

Canfield says the restaurant opened for a soft opening Thursday, June 6 after the floodwaters receded. Canfield says she wanted to open up at the beginning of April, but the floodwaters changed their workers’ plans. Crews were sandbagging in that area as late as Tuesday, May 28.

There’s still a little water in the west parking lot, and River Drive’s currently closed, but you can access the restaurant from Oneida Avenue, via Locust Street and then Bridge Avenue.

The restaurant opens at 11 a.m. and is open seven days a week.