Branstad attorney asks Iowa Supreme Court to stop trial

An eight-person is hearing the case in Polk County District Court.

Branstad attorney Frank Harty says in a document filed with the Supreme Court Thursday that the trial judge is allowing Godfrey to put on trial Branstad’s positions on gay marriage and the Republican Party’s “anti-gay” views.

Harty says such a trial violates free speech rights of Branstad and all Iowans by chilling political speech. He says the trial should be stopped and the constitutional claims considered.