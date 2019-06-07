× Bootleg Hill Meadery reopens

DAVENPORT, Iowa-Bootleg Hill is officially back open after months-long flooding.

Friday, June 7 at noon, the meadery reopened its doors.

“We’ve been through hell, but we’re excited to be back.” Said Bootleg Hill owner Rick Harris. After the barriers broke, the meadery received help from friends and strangers alike, who aided in mitigating the damage. In the days following the flood, media coverage of the Davenport floods often included Bootleg Hill, with mentions in the Washington Post, New York Times, and on CBS. Quad Cities businesses, including Armored Gardens, Radicle Effects, and Me & Billy, included Bootleg Hill meads on tap as a show of support through flood recovery.