ALEDO, Illinois- It's another sign of summer, Aledo's rhubarb festival started today Friday, June 7, in their downtown.

It features more than 3,000 homemade rhubarb pies for sale, and free rhubarb seeds.

There are also dozens of free samples from cobblers to rhubarb ice cream, and don't forget the barbecue sauce!

The event runs from Friday, June 7 to June 8.