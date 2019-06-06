Village of Andover under boil order

Posted 10:21 am, June 6, 2019

ANDOVER, Illinois — A boil order has been issued for the Village of Andover, as of Thursday morning, June 6.

Village President Mike Mielke said repairs were underway for a faulty valve that caused a water leak.  Repairs should be done by noon; water service will be restored afterward.

The boil order is expected to remain in effect through Saturday.

Andover is located in Henry County, Illinois.  It has a population of about 570 people, as of 2017, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

