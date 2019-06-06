× Sterling teen arrested for shooting through wall into a neighbors apartment

STERLING, Illinois- A Sterling teen is in jail after police say he shot through the wall of an apartment into the adjoining room.

On Thursday, June 6, the Sterling Police Department arrested Edwin T. Meiners, 18, of Sterling, for possession of a firearm without firearm owner’s ID card, reckless discharge of a firearm, and reckless conduct.

Around 7:19 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, Sterling Police say they were called to the 700- block 4th Avenue to investigate the report of a possible gunshot inside of a residence.

When they arrived they found a hole in the wall, which separated two residences, that is alleged to have been caused by a shotgun round.

During the investigation, detectives identified Meiners as the person who fired the shot through the wall and into the adjoining residence, which did have people at the time of the incident.

There were no injuries and Meiners was taken to the Whiteside County Jail.