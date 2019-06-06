× Part of Highway 38 in Cedar County blocked due to train derailment

STANWOOD, Iowa — A train derailed northwest of the Quad Cities, according to the Cedar County Sheriff’s Department.

The derailment happened around 5 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, according to a spokesperson from the department.

KCRG reported that the train derailed in Stanwood, which is north of Tipton, causing part of Highway 38 to be blocked.

The highway was blocked in both directions, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation, and a detour was set up (see map below). Traffic was being redirected around the area. Emergency vehicles were on scene.

There was no word on what caused the train to derail or if there were any injuries.