Part of Highway 38 in Cedar County blocked due to train derailment

Posted 7:42 am, June 6, 2019, by , Updated at 07:44AM, June 6, 2019

Railroad tracks generic (ThinkStock)

STANWOOD, Iowa — A train derailed northwest of the Quad Cities, according to the Cedar County Sheriff’s Department.

The derailment happened around 5 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, according to a spokesperson from the department.

KCRG reported that the train derailed in Stanwood, which is north of Tipton, causing part of Highway 38 to be blocked.

The highway was blocked in both directions, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation, and a detour was set up (see map below).  Traffic was being redirected around the area.  Emergency vehicles were on scene.

There was no word on what caused the train to derail or if there were any injuries.

Iowa DOT’s detour around Highway 38.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.