Missouri toddler dies after being left in hot car for 15 hours, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALVERTON PARK, Mo. - An 11-month-old baby died after being left in a hot car for as long as 15 hours, police said.

Calverton Park police said they promise a thorough investigation into the death of Joseline Eichelberger. Joseline was left inside a car parked in a driveway for 15 hours.

First responders tried to revive the girl Sunday afternoon, but it was too late.

“Temperatures reached about 79 degrees that afternoon which inside of a hot vehicle can get much hotter,” said Calverton Park Public Information Officer Chris Robertson.

He said his department is working closely with the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office.

“It’s heartbreaking when there’s any life lost especially when you’re dealing with a child and of an age that young," he said.

The child’s grandmother said she discovered the child inside the vehicle in her driveway. She and other family members said the child’s parents accidentally left Joseline in the car because each parent thought the other one was carrying the child out of the car.

“Nobody would intentionally do that,” said Lilly Belfield, a family cousin. “If you saw her smile, laugh, giggle, you would think the same thing. Nobody would ever hurt this baby.”

One neighbor who said she knew the family well believes the child had been neglected and hopes charges are filed.

“This is ridiculous,” Velvet Warren said. “The baby did not deserve to die.”

The child’s grandmother insists the parents made an innocent mistake.