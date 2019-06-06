Items from the Rock Island County Courthouse go up for auction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE, Illinois -- Remaining furniture from the old Rock Island County Courthouse hit the auction block.

The Auction was held at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds in East Moline. It offered furniture, filing cabinets, a floor safe and more. Several of the popular doorknobs were also up for grabs.

"Everybody likes a little history of their antiques and knowing that it came from the Rock Island Courthouse will be very interesting for a lot of collectors. Everybody wants to own a little bit of history," said Steve Hancock, the co-owner of C's Antique Mall.

