Iowa-bound drivers can expect intermittent closures overnight

BETTENDORF, Iowa -- Heads up for overnight drivers using the Interstate 74 Bridge to travel into Iowa.

Starting at midnight on Friday, June 7, crews will start widening the top of the Exit 4 ramp, at Grant Street/US 64, to ultimately allow two lanes of traffic to filter in from the bridge.

The closures will last for about 20 minutes at a time between midnight and 5 a.m. During this time, drivers are encouraged to find other routes.

Drivers will find that for several weeks the ramp lane will be more narrow, which leaves room for the contractor to work.

We're making some improvements to the I-74 local traffic route in Bettendorf. Learn more at https://t.co/8ZlTXrer4q pic.twitter.com/E7P1nCS1TY — I-74 River Bridge (@I74RiverBridge) June 5, 2019