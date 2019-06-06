× I-280 bridge construction set to begin June 10, expect closures

DIXON, Illinois- The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that construction work on I-280 bridge over the Mississippi River will begin on Monday, June 10, 2019.

Interstate Maintenance will be starting the $191,000 contract to clean and wash the structural steel.

Daytime lane closures will be required Monday through Thursday, with all lanes open Friday through Sunday for approximately two weeks to complete the work.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when possible, use of alternate routes should be considered.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 2 updates on Twitter, follow them at @IDOTDistrict2 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.