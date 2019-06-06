× Funding from EPA will help Rock Falls clean up grounds where the Limestone Building once stood

ROCK FALLS, Illinois — Rock Falls is one of multiple communities getting money to help clean up land that could potentially be used for development.

The Environmental Protection Agency is funding $850,000 for the cleanup of brownfield sites in the region, according to a statement from the office of Congresswoman Cheri Bustos. Brownfield sites are properties that may be contaminated with a hazardous substance or pollutant.

Rock Falls is getting $250,000 of that money, according to Bustos’ statement. That money will be used to clean up the property that housed the former Limestone Building, which was leveled in 2017.

According to a report by Sauk Valley, the grounds where the building stood are contaminated with volatile and semi-volatile organic compounds, polynuclear aromatiac hydrocarbons, and metals.

“These funds help the EPA assess and clean up abandoned and commercial properties in order to redevelop the land and spur economic growth,” read the statement.

Peoria and Rockford were also granted funds from the EPA; both getting $300,000 apiece.