Flood victims must apply for FEMA assistance by July 1st

The local recovery center set up to help those affected by flooding is closing Friday, June 7.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Office Max location on Kimberly Road in Davenport is closing. The Eastern Iowa Community College location will remain open.

FEMA specialists will still be available at Hayman’s Westside Ace Hardware at 1716 West 4th Street until 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 8.

Even though the in-person location is closing, you can still apply for flood assistance online, click here, or call 1-800-621-3362.

The deadline to apply is Monday, July 1.

Click here for details on who is eligible and how to apply for assistance.