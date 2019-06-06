Country artist and Aledo native Margo Price welcomes new baby

Posted 8:40 am, June 6, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Margo Price attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Country star and Aledo, Illinois native Margo Price has a new baby.

Price introduced her new baby girl to the world on Twitter, saying Ramona Lynn Ivey was born at 10:25 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4.   She weighs 7 pounds and 12 ounces.

“We are all so in love with her, especially her big brother Judah Quinn,” said the tweet.

Price made headlines in December of 2018 when she was nominated for a Grammy Award.  She was up for the title of “Best New Artist,” which ultimately was won by Dua Lipa. 

 

