× Country artist and Aledo native Margo Price welcomes new baby

Country star and Aledo, Illinois native Margo Price has a new baby.

Price introduced her new baby girl to the world on Twitter, saying Ramona Lynn Ivey was born at 10:25 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4. She weighs 7 pounds and 12 ounces.

“We are all so in love with her, especially her big brother Judah Quinn,” said the tweet.

Ramona Lynn Ivey, 7 lbs 12 oz, born June 4th, 2019 at 10:25 pm. We are all so in love with her, especially her big brother Judah Quinn. 💗 pic.twitter.com/tnqTHVdiD7 — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) June 6, 2019

Price made headlines in December of 2018 when she was nominated for a Grammy Award. She was up for the title of “Best New Artist,” which ultimately was won by Dua Lipa.