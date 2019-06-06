× 80s through Saturday… Cool pattern on track for next week, too

A pretty decent summer day it has turned out to be so far with generally some high cloudiness in spots across most of the area. Still noticing enough instability in the air that a renegade shower is possible in literally a town or two this afternoon. Highs today will once again make their way in the 80s.

Skies tonight will remain fair with overnight lows in the lower 60s.

Brighter skies are still on the menu for both Friday and Saturday with highs both days in the lower 80s. Humidity in the air will be tolerable with dew point temperatures in the upper 50s.

Saturday night into Sunday, inbound moisture from the south will combine with an approaching cool front from the west. This will bring a few scattered showers, maybe an embedded thunderstorm by Sunday. Once the system pulls away 70s will be common for the rest of the next week with another passing light shower by next Wednesday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

