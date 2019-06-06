× 2 arrested in Dixon after apparent meth fueled crime spree

DIXON, Illinois- Two people, one from sterling and the other Dixon, have been arrested on a litany of charges after attempting to pass a forged check at a bank.

On June 5, around 3:52 p.m. the Dixon Police Department were called by Midland State’s Bank, 212 North Hennepin Avenue, for someone attempting to pass a forged check.

Officers say the two individuals responsible are, Maggie Scarbrough,19, of Dixon and Eric Smith,39, of Sterling.

Based on their investigation, the officers decided to arrest Scarbrough and Smith.

The two face several charges from other states and unrelated crimes including:

Scarbrough:

• Forgery, Class 3 Felony

• Lee County warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle

• Whiteside County warrant for failure to appear-methamphetamine

• Kosciusko County, Indiana Warrant for failure to appear-stolen

vehicle

Smith:

• Unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, class 2 felony

• Unlawful possession of methamphetamine, class 3 felony

• Lee County Warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle

• Stephenson County warrant for failure to appear-retail theft

• Kosciusko County, Indiana warrant for failure to appear-stolen

vehicle

Scarbrough and Smith were processed and taken to Lee County Jail.