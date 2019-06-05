WIU to receive 5% funding increase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Western Illinois University's Quad Cities campus will benefit from a funding increase approved by lawmakers.

The State of Illinois' budget for Fiscal Year 2020 allows for a 5% budget increase for universities, including WIU. The school is set to get $49.6 million.

"We greatly appreciate the General Assembly passing a budget, and providing operating and capital funding for Western and for Illinois public higher education, as well as funding to help meet students' financial needs," said WIU President Jack Thomas. "The state allocations will provide critical operating revenue, which allows Western to continue its mission of providing outstanding educational opportunities to the citizens of Illinois and beyond."

Western's capital funding will be $94.5 million for a new science building and $29 million for the Illinois Board of Higher Education for capital improvements, according to a statement from the college. The state budget also allows for the school to maintain ongoing programs, including the safety-focused Motorist Assistance Program and the AIM HIGH Grant.

According to the statement, money will also be re-appropriated for the Quad Cities campus.

Related: Macomb and Quad City WIU campuses at odds over new financial report

This funding increase comes after a season of concern over the future of the college.