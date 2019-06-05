Wheel of Misfortune; Wade Jones Jr.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each Wednesday on News 8 CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities introduce the community to one of the area's most wanted criminals.

On Wednesday, June 5, 2019, the "Wheel of Misfortune" landed on 32-year-old Wade Jones Jr. He's 6'4", 197 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. He is wanted by the Davenport Police Department for assault with a weapon, interference with official acts, reckless driving and driving barred.

He is considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers. Tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $500 reward.