WHAT’S HAPPENING? Special Preview of Quad City Music Guild’s Production of “Beauty and the Beast”

MOLINE, Illinois - Beauty AND the Beast both appeared on Good Morning Quad Cities on Wednesday, June 5th to talk about the Quad City Music Guild's Summer Production of "Beauty and the Beast." You can see it at Prospect Park Theatre in Moline June 14th through 16th and June 20th through 23rd.

Heather Herkelman, "Belle," and David Baxter, "Beast," gave us a preview of what we can expect in the musical, how it differs from the movie, and the amount of hard work and determination it takes to put on the show in just six weeks. Click the video clip above to see their interview and click here to learn more about the production.