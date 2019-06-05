THE CITIES PODCAST: A warning to parents about an insect that can do some real damage

Each week, News 8’s Jim Mertens talks with area leaders, entertainers, community activists, and interesting characters who are part of the fabric of life in “The Cities”.

THIS EPISODE: Jim talks with the founder of a grassroots organization called Spotlight on Lyme QCA.

Russell’s daughter was apparently bitten by a tick six years ago. But there was no diagnosis for three years.

Find out about the warning signs she discovered and the group she helped create for families affected by the deer tick-causing Lyme disease.

