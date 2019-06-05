× Texas dad allegedly shot son, had ‘father-son’ talk before stabbing him to death

DEER PARK, Texas – A Texas father pushed to the breaking point by his adult son’s behavior allegedly snapped, killing the 27-year-old – but not before having a “father-son” talk with the victim as he lay bleeding Sunday morning, prosecutors said.

Sherman Shirley Fricks, 68, of Deer Park, has been charged with first degree felony murder in the death of his son, Sherman Fricks Jr., according to the Houston Chronicle.

During a probable cause hearing Monday, police said Fricks held a deep-rooted resentment toward his son over the 27-year-old’s attitude and behavior. Fricks told investigators he had called 911 in the past, but the bad behavior continued, according to Deer Park Lt. Chris Brown, so Fricks “decided to fix it.”

On Saturday, prosecutors say, the Deer Park father took his son to an electronics shop to see if they could fix his son’s broken cellphone. Fricks said that his son began acting up on the way home, slamming his feet into the back of the passenger seat where Frick’s girlfriend was sitting.

The next morning, prosecutors say Fricks grabbed a gun while his son was buying fast food and waited for him to come home. When the 27-year-old walked in and said something “smart” to his father, prosecutors say Fricks shot him repeatedly with a .380-caliber pistol.

As his son lay dying on the floor, Fricks had a “father-son” conversation for about 20 minutes, according to KTRK. Finally, prosecutors say, he picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed Fricks Jr. multiple times in the chest. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Chronicle reports that Fricks has been released from jail after posting a $60,000 bond.