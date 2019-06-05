Storms leave downed trees, power lines east of QC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Storms left behind damage in the Quad Cities area Tuesday evening, June 4.

StormTrack 8 Meteorologist Eric Sorensen said the storms brought 70 mph winds, knocking down trees and power lines in its path.

Hail was reported around 10:20 p.m. in Park View, Iowa and then in the Port Byron, Illinois area by 10:35 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. That's when damage reportedly started happening around the area.

Wind damage was reported in Henry County, Illinois shortly after 11 p.m. Power lines were down in Hooppole, Illinois along Highway 78. Around 20 minutes later, a funnel cloud was spotted near Kewanee.

Shortly after, a downed tree was reportedly blocking Highway 40 in Manlius, Illinois, located in Bureau County. Another tree was blocking Highway 26 near Princeton, Illinois. The National Weather Service said other tree branches had come down around the area.

